ATLANTA — Thousands of people were shocked by a photo of a Jeep parked at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport up on blocks, its wheels stolen right from under it in a parking garage.

While most people were stumped by the brazen crime, 11Alive’s Kaitlyn Ross got a surprising Facebook message: “You think the Jeep is bad? I can top that!”

Matthew Brady was on vacation in January when he got the call that his vintage truck was found in a ditch. He had parked it in the long-term parking lot at Hartsfield-Jackson.

Matthew Brady said his vintage truck was stolen from the secured lot at Atlanta's airport. It was stripped and found abandoned in a ditch.

“Sure enough, it’s completely stripped,” Brady recalled. “They’ve stolen the motor, they’ve stolen the gauges, they stole the rearview mirrors. It’s pretty much just a rolling truck with four wheels.”

Matthew Brady said his vintage truck was stolen, stripped and abandoned after he left in the long-term parking lot at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

For two months, Brady said he’s been trying to get anyone from the airport to call him back to file a report and find out what happened.

“I feel bad for that person. It’s horrible. But the thing that ailed me the most was that police said the wheels were stolen. I’m like, 'OK, how did police get involved in four wheels stolen, but not a whole car getting stolen?'” Brady wanted to know.

The Jeep Wrangler was found on blocks at the South Daily Parking on the South Terminal Byway March 25, according to Atlanta Police. Officers are reviewing surveillance video, but the owner has not been contacted. The car has been impounded for safety reasons, police said.

Brady said this never should of happened to the Jeep – or his car – because they were both in secured parking lots.

“Who doesn’t see four or five wheels on Jeep getting taken off? And put on blocks?! Who doesn’t see a truck leave (a paid lot) that doesn’t have a ticket?” Brady questioned. “We are not paying chump change, we are paying a pretty good price!”

Brady also said the cost of letting crimes like this go unpunished is bad for everyone.

“Could the car have been recovered? Could the people have been apprehended?” Brady wondered. “Could you have stopped one or two or three more cars getting stolen, because you caught someone?"

11Alive has asked Atlanta Police how many reports of vandalism or car thefts they have responded to at the Atlanta airport, but the department has yet to respond.

