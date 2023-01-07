x
Crime

Missing: Young man last seen on Thursday, police searching

Marquis Clay left a residence on the 600 block of Briarhill Lane in Riverdale around 11 a.m. on January 5.

ATLANTA — Officers in Clayton County are searching for a missing 18-year-old that hasn't been seen since Thursday. 

The department sent officers out on Friday to collect information about the young man's disappearance. Marquis Clay left a residence on the 600 block of Briarhill Lane in Riverdale around 11 a.m. on January 5. No one has heard from him since. 

Police describe Clay as a black young man with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. The department did not release a photo but added he was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a black shirt. 

Anyone with information about Clay's disappearance is asked to contact Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-355.


