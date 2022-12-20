YSL hearing | Young Thug back in court as experts speak to judge

Jury selection in the trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 5.

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Young Thug is once again back in court as the prosecutors and defenders prepare for the upcoming YSL trial centered around the rapper.

Hearings are expected to resume Tuesday in a Fulton County courtroom, less than 24 hours after one Monday.

Prosecutors are working to try and prove Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, alleged involvement in the 'Young Slime Life' gang.

The judge heard from potential expert witnesses on Monday; the Fulton County chief medical examiner, a fingerprint expert with Atlanta Police, and gang experts.

Jury selection in the trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 5.

11Alive is Where Atlanta Speaks. We believe that news shouldn’t be a one-way conversation, but a dialogue with you. Join in, share your thoughts and connect with new perspectives.

Subscribe to 11Alive for exclusive content: http://bit.ly/11AliveSubscribe

Download our 11Alive News app: https://interactive.11alive.com/appredirect/

Text "plus" to 404-885-7600 to download 11Alive+ and stream 24/7 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.