Young Thug faces 7 new felony charges outside RICO case, denied bond | New details in hearing

In a Fulton County court appearance, several new details came into clarity in the sweeping legal tangle he now faces.

ATLANTA — Rapper Young Thug is facing seven new felony charges, in a case that is for now a second and separate one outside the Young Slime Life gang RICO case he was arrested for earlier this week, and was denied bond in the case Wednesday.

The attorney for Young Thug - legal name Jeffery Williams - strongly maintains the rapper's innocence, saying in the hearing that he does not agree he is "responsible for any type of crime."

Here are the key things to know after Wednesday's court proceeding:

New Young Thug felony charges

His 14-year-old son was home with him when he was arrested: Young Thug's attorney said he was "nothing but cooperative" when the arrest happened on Monday and that "he had his 14-year-old son with him at that time."

Young Thug's attorney said he was "nothing but cooperative" when the arrest happened on Monday and that "he had his 14-year-old son with him at that time." This is a second case - for now : The hearing revealed that these charges were added after a search of Young Thug's home after his arrest on Monday. That arrest was made on the indictment that alleges he is a founder and leader of the Young Slime Life gang and oversaw crimes as serious as murder as a "organizer, supervisor, or other position of management or leadership" of the gang.

: The hearing revealed that these charges were added after a search of Young Thug's home after his arrest on Monday. That arrest was made on the indictment that alleges he is a founder and leader of the Young Slime Life gang and oversaw crimes as serious as murder as a "organizer, supervisor, or other position of management or leadership" of the gang. The case could be folded into the RICO indictment : It's not clear if the Fulton County DA's Office will try to do that. A prosecutor said that "decision has not been made yet." The RICO case would have to be re-indicted to incorporate the new charges.

: It's not clear if the Fulton County DA's Office will try to do that. A prosecutor said that "decision has not been made yet." The RICO case would have to be re-indicted to incorporate the new charges. These are the charges, via the Fulton County Sheriff's Office:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act - possession of a Schedule III, IV or V Controlled Substance with intent to distribute Possession of firearm during commission of a felony Possession of sawed-off shotgun, sawed-off rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon, or silencer Unlawful for person employed by/associated with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity Unlawful for person employed by/associated with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity Unlawful for person employed by/associated with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity