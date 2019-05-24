GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been an excruciating four years for the Brown family.

74-year-old Larry Brown was brutally beaten to death with a fire extinguisher at while he was walking to the bus stop in August 2015.

Three teens were involved in the murder on Greenbriar Road.

After killing Brown, they stole three dollars.

The youngest teenager involved in the crime was sentenced this week: now 18-year-old Ketrellia Harris. She was 14 when it happened.

RELATED: Arrested At 14 For Her Role In the Murder of a 74-Year-Old Man. Now 18, She Could Be Free In Less Than a Year

Larry Brown's daughter-in-law Lauren was there for the sentencing Tuesday. She said she locked eyes with Harris.

"She did turn around and look at me, and did tell us 'I do apologize for what happened I’m truly, honestly sorry I wish this never happened."

Guilford County Jail

Lauren said her exact words were:

"I have grown and found myself, and realized at that age I was stupid and I should have done it a lot differently."

But the Brown family wasn't buying it.

"I mean she wasn’t showing any remorse at the time, every once in a while you’d see her lift her glasses and act like she was trying to wipe a tear or something."

Harris was sentenced to a maximum of 65 months in prison. But her public defender said she will probably only serve 6 months because of time-served in juvenile detention.

The Brown family says it's not enough.

"You’re not getting pity from us, it was ridiculous we don’t feel like she got quite a strong enough sentence."

Yet, Lauren still had it in her heart to ask for some mercy.

"We don’t feel like she got a strong enough sentence but I did look at the judge and say have some mercy on her, it seems like she’s trying to straighten her life out, she got her high school diploma {in juvenile detention}."

Harris's family approached the Brown family after the sentencing and there were some heated moments.

RELATED: Family Heartbroken By Tragic Murder Of Larry Brown

"{Ketrellia's} mother and grandma, when we were leaving the courthouse waiting to get on the elevator did come up to me, and was like 'we’re sorry for your loss' and I was just like really?"

Lauren was in disbelief.

"It was like at that point, it took so much from keeping me from turning around and just punching her, it took a lot."

Lauren worries that all three who took part in killing her father-in-law will be free one day.

"Your punishment should be the same as what you do to that person, and it’s hard to see and know that they will all eventually get out."

D'Angelo Matthews and Christopher Shakel Williams are the other two involved, both charged with Murder.

Williams is serving a 20 year prison sentence.

Guilford County Jail

Matthews is serving a 25 year prison sentence.

Guilford County Jail

Larry's only son Lonnie says he wants to forgive, but cannot.

"I've got a church and everything you know what I mean, it's hard but I should {forgive}" Lonnie said.

"You should forgive?" WFMY News 2's Jess Winters asked.

"Yeah I should," Lonnie stated.

"But have you?" Winters pressed.

"No I haven't, it'll probably take over time and everything."

Lauren agrees.

"We won't ever forgive them, especially not 100% because you can’t forgive someone that does something like that to anybody, especially a family member."

But closure could be coming now that all the court proceedings are over with.

"It does give you that slight bit of peace and final closure," Lauren said. "This has been almost 4 years and it's hard, I mean it's still hard even after the sentencing."

They both described Larry as a great dad, a great man, and someone who would give you the shirt off his back.