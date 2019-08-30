CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Two youths were arrested and charged in Carroll County this week after a remarkable run of morning auto break-ins that hit 20 residences across five neighborhoods around Sandhill, the sheriff’s office said.

One 17-year-old, Michael Dean from Villa Rica, and an unidentified juvenile were each charged with 24 counts of entering auto and an additional count of obstruction of law enforcement.

The incident occurred on Monday, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said when they finally found the pair of youths, they fled on foot. They were later found at a subdivision and taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office said it was “proud of our investigative unit and the quick response to apprehend these individuals.”

The agency is asking anyone who believes they were one of the victims Monday morning to call investigators at 770-830-5916 for assistance.

Carroll County Sheriff's Office FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: TWO CHARGED WITH 24 COUNTS OF ENTERING AUTO ... STEMMING FROM A RASH OF THEFTS IN CARROLL COUNTY (Carroll County, GA) On August 26, 2019 the Carroll County Sheriff's Office began receiving theft reports from numerous residents in the area of Sandhill affecting five neighborhoods and approximately twenty residences.

