Young Thug's brother arrested after accepting plea deal in YSL RICO case, records show

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Young Thug's brother was booked into jail Thursday after accepting a plea deal in the high-profile street gang RICO case that's gained national attention, Fulton County Jail records show.

Quantavious Grier, whose rap name is Unfoonk, faces charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful for a person employed by or associated with a criminal street gang.

This comes after Grier took a plea deal back in December, where there were special conditions including 750 hours of community service and he wasn't allowed to possess any guns or commit any crimes. He also was not allowed to contact his own brother until the case is over.

At this time, it's unclear how this charge will impact his plea deal. 11Alive will continue to update this story as we learn more.

