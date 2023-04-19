Chaos erupts inside Fulton County courtroom during YSL trial as multiple people seen handcuffed

Those that were placed into cuffs were seen being walked out of the courtroom.

ATLANTA — The Fulton County courtroom was evacuated after chaos broke out during the YSL RICO trial Wednesday afternoon.

At least three people were seen being handcuffed after multiple people were heard screaming at each other inside the courtroom. Those that were placed into cuffs were seen being walked out of the courtroom.

It is not clear what led up to the chaos, but 11Alive has reached out for more information.

Jury selection is currently underway for the trial. In total, 14 defendants will stand trial, including rapper Young Thug. They are accused of using his YSL record label to run a gang.