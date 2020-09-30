Trump's base: 45's debate performance "passionate"

Attaboys at Cobb gathering with VP Pence

ATLANTA — Vice President Mike Pence spent Tuesday afternoon in Cobb County with a group of Christian conservatives - on the heels of a "crazy" presidential debate Tuesday evening.

The Faith and Freedom Coalition, founded by Ralph Reed, wields considerable influence at the state capitol.

Vice President Pence spoke in the exact same room President Trump spoke in last Friday. But many of the visitors here were every bit as much intrigued by President Trump’s appearance last night on a debate stage.

"I watched it. It was a little bit crazy," said Art Gallegos Jr., of Gainesville.

"It was a bit of a mess," added Marilyn Krone of Buckhead, both of whom were in attendance.

These were affectionate observations from hearty Trump supporters who helped fill a room focused on religious conservatism.

"I believe Trump is doing the best he can as a man of God and also as supporting the evangelical community. I believe he stands up for us as evangelicals," said Samerra Dean of Sandy Springs.

They were here for Vice President Mike Pence – who unlike the president, identifies as an evangelical Christian – and who also watched Tuesday night’s debate.

"President Donald Trump knows how to fight for what we believe in and he won that presidential debate hands down," Pence told the crowd to thunderous applause.

The president’s debate style was just fine with conservatives who already had no intention of changing their minds in the presidential race.

"He fights back. And I think if he would have set back a little bit and let (former Vice President Joe) Biden hang himself, he would have done better. But he got a lot of points across. In between the chaos," Krone said.