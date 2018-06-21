DECATUR, Ga. – The Decatur Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another in the hospital.

Around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Decatur Police responded to a person shot at the intersection of South Candler Street and Midway Road in Decatur.

On scene, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. Both victims were taken to an area hospital where one was pronounced dead and the other being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Photo courtesy of Dan Whisenhunt with Decaturish

Brock, Savannah

Police said the suspect was described as a bald black man driving a black Chrysler 200 or 300 last seen traveling southbound on South Candler Street.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 404/373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404 577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

