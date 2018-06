DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – A DeKalb County officer was involved in a four-car accident Monday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m. accident occurred on Highway 78 West at I-285. DeKalb police said four vehicles were involved including an officer.

Officials said the officer was taken to a local area hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said the other three drivers were transported with minor complaints. Their conditions are unknown.

