The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a baby who was found dead last week, floating in the ocean side of the Boynton Beach Inlet.

Deputies released a sketch of what the baby might have looked like at birth on Monday. They say the female baby was found naked last Friday and is estimated to be less than two weeks old.

During the press conference, Captain Steven Strivelli said the baby doesn't have identifying marks on her. He also said they cannot confirm the baby's nationality.

"We tried our best to identify the nationality of the child, but we cannot rule out any nationality the child may be," At this time, no other information was released.

Deputies ask for help identifying the baby, or if they help them find out who the parents may be.

We are seeking the community's assistance to identify this baby found Friday, June 1st on the ocean side of the Boynton Beach Inlet. The female infant was no more than 14 days old. Anyone with information please call Det. Hamilton at (561)688-4155 or email hamiltonc@pbso.org pic.twitter.com/RxcSAJznBp — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 4, 2018

© 2018 WTLV