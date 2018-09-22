CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A corrections officer in Clayton County has been terminated - and arrested - for striking an inmate, a statement from the sheriff's office said Friday.

According to the statement, Rufus Lee Webb Jr. allegedly struck a handcuffed inmate which "violates the core values of the Sheriff's Office." He is now being housed in the very same jail where he worked up until his firing.

11Alive has previously covered an incident of violence in 2018 involving a deputy and a handcuffed inmate - though it's unclear if the two incidents are one-in-the-same.

Video from that incident shows a deputy allegedly slamming Marlon Brown into an elevator. The incident report claims that he tripped and fell.

Brown's family filed a lawsuit against the sheriff's office as a result of the incident which left him with broken teeth and injuries so severe that he required stitches.

