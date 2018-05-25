JONESBORO, Ga. — A Clayton County Sheriff's deputy is finding himself on the other side of the law.

Albert Lewis is facing four charges after he shot a man in the rear-end inside the Clayton County courthouse annex in December 2016.

Ben Johnson was in court for a child support issue regarding his son, who lived in California. Johnson was then kicked out of the courtroom for using his cell phone, which is against the rules.

“An argument ensued and the gentlemen was escorted out of the courtroom. Once he was out of the courtroom, a confrontation occurred between the deputy and the individual,” police said in 2016.

A deputy told Johnson to put the phone down and he didn't. That started a scuffle that spilled out into the hallway where one deputy used his taser, which 11Alive was told didn't work.

That was when Lewis, a deputy with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office at the time, pulled out his gun and fired one shot, striking Johnson in the rear-end.

Now, almost a year and a half later, Lewis is charged with aggravated assault and battery.

11Alive reached out to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office to find out if Lewis was still employed there, and never received a response.

Lewis is also charged with violating his oath as a law enforcement officer.

