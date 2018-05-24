Drowning can happen quickly and quietly with no splashing or screaming.

It is the leading cause of death for children 1 to 4 years old, and the second leading cause of death for children ages 5 to 9.

"Some of the worst drownings I've seen here have been at pool parties," said Dr. Sarah Lazarus, pediatric emergency physician at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

In 2017, 111 drowning patients were brought to Scottish Rite or Egleston for treatment. Most were non-fatal.

"How do you handle those cases when they come in?" 11Alive's Jennifer Leslie asked Dr. Lazarus.

"The biggest thing is making sure their airway is intact, that they're breathing, that they're oxygen levels are okay," Dr. Lazarus explained.

Dr. Sarah Lazarus said most drownings happen in pools and often during pool parties.

"How does that happen?" Leslie asked.

"Because you have all these people around, and it gives you this false sense of security that your child is safe," Dr. Lazarus said.

Dr. Lazarus suggested designating a "water watcher" who stays within arms reach of young swimmers.

"We call it touch supervision," Dr. Lazarus added. "Maybe even have that person wear a sign. Make sure they remember that it's their job at this party. They're not drinking. They're not on their phone. They're not distracted."

