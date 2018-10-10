If you blink, you'll miss me.

If you don't blink, you'll still miss me.

I spent the day before Thanksgiving of last year working as an extra for "First Man," the film about Neil Armstrong and his historic first steps on the moon.

A friend told me about a casting call for extras who could play reporters.

"Perfect," I thought.

It didn't hurt that Ryan Gosling was playing the lead, either.

But when I showed up on my assigned day, I quickly discovered that I wouldn't be using my 26 years of reporting experience for this job.

I was one of about 300 extras playing reporters.

We were cast as members of the international press corps, trying to get in a question during the last press conference before Apollo 11's historic mission.

I spotted my forehead in the movie's trailer. But I didn't see even a glimpse of myself in the movie itself (which was excellent, very moving, go see it!).

Such is the life of an extra, I'm told.

I've been curious about extras work since the film and tv industry began booming in Georgia.

I was able to get special permission from my boss to take off time from my real job.

A few days before the shoot, I went in for a fitting.

The level of detail blew me away.

For this period piece set in the 1960's, the wardrobe team took me into a room full of clothing and accessories.

They asked me to try on suits, jewelry, even undergarments from the period.

The night before shooting, the women were asked to wear sponge rollers to bed (I had to go out and buy some) to help create a 60's hairdo the following day.

The next day, we reported to Emory University by 6 a.m. and took a bus to the same building used for scenes in "Stranger Things" and "Hidden Figures."

After I found my "costume" for the day, which was carefully labeled with my name, I lined up for hair.

I spent no less than 30 minutes in the chair as the stylist used an old-fashioned curling iron to make my look authentic. The rollers clearly didn't work.

The attention to detail continued at every level..

Makeup took about five minutes, then it was time for breakfast in the extras holding area.

Extras don't get paid much, about $8 to $10 an hour, but they are well-fed on the set.

There was a full breakfast spread with pancakes and scrambled eggs. For lunch, we had stir-fried chicken and veggies.

When it was time to start shooting, we lined up, picked up notepads, pencils and fake reporter name badges and filled in seats in the auditorium.

I ended up somewhere in the middle. "Will anyone be able to see me here," I thought. I bet everyone was thinking the same thing.

A handful of "reporters" had speaking lines. They were chosen for their special roles beforehand and had their lines ready.

The rest of us were asked to raise our hands as if we were trying to get picked to ask a question.

We did it over and over, again. And we weren't alone.

The stars of the film, Ryan Gosling, Kyle Chandler, Corey Stoll and Lukas Hass, were patient and focused as they stayed in character doing take after take.

We ALL spent ALL day shooting ONE scene.

Damien Chazelle was the one calling the shots.

The Oscar winner for "La La Land" had a great rapport with the actors and crew.

After every take, he would change the camera angles and do the scene over, again. And again.

The best part of the experience was meeting other extras. And believe me, we had a lot of time to talk - on the set between takes (in whispers) and in the holding area during breakfast and lunch.

I met a nurse, a teacher, a paralegal, a chef, a salesperson, a retired school superintendent and a retired lawyer.

Most of them told me they don't do extra work for the money. And they don't do it for a living. Instead, they pick and choose the projects that fit with their schedules and pique their interests.

If they work as stand-ins, stunt doubles or loan their vehicle for a shoot, they make more than the standard $8 to $10 an hour.

They use Facebook and apps to follow casting calls, and they become very good at networking with other extras and casting agents.

One extra told me that reliability is key. If you're late or a no-show, you'll develop a reputation and stop getting calls.

You also have to be flexible. When I arrived at 6 a.m., I had no idea how long I'd be needed. Turns out, we didn't finish until about 7 p.m.

Extras can't sneak away to pick up the kids at school or daycare. You are locked in place until you hear "wrap."

I was really excited to see a sneak preview of the film last week and proud to be part of such a special film. It really is remarkable.

My 12-year-old son went with me and said he spotted me during the press conference scene, but I think he was just trying to make me feel good.

When the film comes out on DVD, you can bet I'll buy it and watch my scene slowly - frame by frame.

