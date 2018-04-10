NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk detectives are searching for a Navy sailor with ties to Georgia, who went missing on Monday in Virginia.

Deonte Void was last seen Monday at 11 a.m. checking out of a Holiday Inn Express on Military Highway in Norfolk.

The 24-year-old’s mother, Monica Williams, lives in Georgia and was contacted by Navy personnel when her son didn't show up to his ship USS Gunston Hall, PIO Daniel Hudson said. His family and friends are concerned about his well-being.

The USS Gunston Hall left port this week.

Hudson said detectives are actively looking into the cause of Void's disappearance and ask anyone with information to contact 757-664-7222.

