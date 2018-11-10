Multifamily investor, developer and operator Pollack Shores along with Braves Development Company (BDC) have completed the sale of three luxury apartment communities at The Battery Atlanta.

The three properties are known as Home at The Battery Atlanta and are located just steps away from the Atlanta Braves’ new ballpark.

The Battery Atlanta is a 1.5 million-square-foot mixed-use destination anchored by SunTrust Park in Cobb County.

Cortland Partners, an Atlanta-based multifamily real estate investment firm, is purchasing the property.

“Home at the Battery Atlanta is a flourishing neighborhood that offers an unmatched living experience and serves as a blueprint for similar sports-anchored concepts now taking shape,” said Mike Plant, President and CEO of Braves Development Company. “The Braves looks forward to building on the strong momentum already generated at these outstanding residential communities, which will continue to serve as a signature component of our new home for years to come.”

More than a dozen similar projects now underway across the country in places such as Detroit and Los Angeles.

Multifamily investor, developer and operator Pollack Shores along with Braves Development Company (BDC) have completed the sale of three luxury apartment communities at The Battery Atlanta.

Home at the Battery Atlanta is already 90 percent leased after opening its doors earlier this year.

It includes three residential communities: Parkside, The Residences and The Flats.

Together, the communities include 531 units with amenities ranging from rooftop bars and cyber cafes to wraparound balconies with a bird’s eye view of the ballpark.

“We are proud of the partnership we’ve cultivated with the Atlanta Braves as we’ve worked collaboratively over the last few years to develop Home at the Battery Atlanta,” said Steven Shores, CEO and President of Pollack Shores. “Our decision to sell is reflective of a broader approach that recognizes strong demand for high-performing, Class A multifamily assets located near shopping, dining and entertainment.”

© 2018 WXIA