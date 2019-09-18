ATLANTA — A prosecutor appointed to lead a state commission says she’s going to push the legislature to pass a new gun law. Gov. Brian Kemp blessed the naming of April Ross to direct the Georgia Commission on Family Violence.

The Georgia legislature has mostly been inclined to loosen rather than tighten gun laws over the last decade. The question is whether that can change if one of the advocates for tighter laws is also an ally of Gov. Kemp.

April Ross is in a wheelchair because her estranged husband shot her five years ago.

She continued as a prosecutor despite her paralysis from her gunshot injury. Now she becomes a full-time advocate for domestic violence victims. And she’s going to set her sights on the Capitol.

"Guns are the number one weapons of choice for most domestic violence fatalities," Ross said Wednesday.

Ross says she intends to lobby on a behalf of a bill that stalled in the legislature this year. It would restrict guns from people with domestic violence convictions or with domestic restraining orders.

"I think there is some appetite now for giving it a chance," Ross said.

It’s noteworthy that her appointment has the wholehearted backing of Governor Brian Kemp, who campaigned, in part, as a gun enthusiast. Ross thinks Kemp is seeing some gun attitudes adapting.

"I think he knew what it represents that he appointed someone who is not only an advocate but a survivor. And that I think shows that he means something," Ross said. "I'm looking forward to conversations with Gov. Kemp."

When we asked Ross if she voted for Kemp in the 2018 election, she declined to answer.