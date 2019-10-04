DURHAM, N.C. — A person died after a gas explosion shook downtown Durham and burned buildings on Wednesday.

Fifteen people were taken to area hospitals, and there were reports of people bleeding. One of the injured was a Durham firefighter, who was in serious condition.

Durham Emergency Management said on Twitter than the explosion happened at 115 N. Duke St.

The explosion happened before 10:30 a.m. after a 2-inch gas line was struck.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Click here for the latest from WRAL.

