ALTON, Ill — East St. Louis High School has shut down the cheerleading team for the rest of the season after a fight Saturday.

The East St. Louis Sr. High School cheerleading team was performing "dueling routines" against the team from Trinity Catholic High School during the Alton Shootout at Alton High School. Suddenly, the two sides started to fight.

The incident was caught on camera.

“We expect our teams to conduct themselves in a manner that will protect the safety of athletes, officials, coaches and spectators at sporting events," East St. Louis Superintendent Arthur R. Culver said in a statement. "We regret that our cheerleading team did not conduct themselves in a manner commensurate with these expectations. After a thorough investigation, consequences were administered which resulted in the immediate conclusion of the cheerleading season for this school year. We will not lower our expectations and will consistently take strong action when safety and sportsmanship is compromised.”

The Archdiocese of St. Louis released the following statement regarding Trinity Catholic:

“The Archdiocese of St Louis is aware of the altercation. This incident does not align with the mission of the school and church teaching. We are confident school leadership is taking the necessary steps to make sure something like this will never happen again.”

Behind the camera was Larry Duncan Allen. He shoots most East St. Louis games for his company City of Champions TV.

"This one video got more hits than all my games put together,” he said.

Duncan Allen came to the girls' defense, saying they deserve a second chance.

"In East St. Louis, we just want to condemn our kids for any little wrong they do and forget about the good that they've done. These girls have carried themselves with class all year long, and with one problem, they're suspended the rest of the season,” he said.

This is the same gym where a basketball game between Alton and Riverview Gardens ended in a brawl in November of 2018. Five people were charged with crimes in connection with that fight.

