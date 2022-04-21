Fulton County libraries receive $1 million from board of commissioners

The county said the money would go to enhancing their book collection at all 34 locations.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — More books are coming to Fulton County libraries after the county approved $1 million for the improvements, according to the county.

“Reading is proven to enhance our quality of life at all ages,” Fulton County Vice Chairman Liz Hausmann said. “This investment will expand our collections and alleviate long wait times for our most popular titles just in time for the summer reading season.”

All 34 Fulton County libraries can soon expect shelf-ready books delivered to their doors.

The board of commissioners approved the expenditure at their meeting on Wednesday and said the money comes from the BeltLine Tax Allocation District, introduced back in 2005.

"Libraries are among Fulton County’s most popular services among more than 1 million residents," their external affairs department said.