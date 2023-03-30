Lawmakers pass budget, includes $66 million cut to Georgia university system

The chancellor said the several institutions were already set to receive less funding the next fiscal year.

ATLANTA — Several well-known universities such as the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech will see a multi-million dollar cut in funding, and the students might feel it too, according to the state's top university official.

After the Georgia General Assembly passed a state budget, former governor and now head of the state's university system Sonny Perdue is criticizing what he calls a massive cut to higher education.

In a news release from the University System of Georgia, Perdue said the additional $66 million decrease in state funding will impact teaching budgets, staff and students across the Peach State.

The education entity said 20 of the USG's 26 public colleges and universities were already set to receive less funding the next fiscal year. This anticipated decrease is because of Georgia's funding formula and enrollment declines.

"The budget impact on those 20 institutions under the funding formula means they already face a loss of $71.6 million in state funds for FY24," a USG news release reads. "The additional $66 million would come on top of those reductions."

Overall, USG's $3.1 billion state funds budget is largely dedicated to existing costs such as faculty and staff who support the system's academic mission and support services for students, the department said.

“This is an incredibly disappointing outcome, given the work done over the years by our state leaders to elevate higher education and send Georgia on a path to ascension,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said in a prepared statement.

According to data from the system, the University of Georgia will see an $11.9 million budget cut. Georgia Tech will see cuts of around $11.3 million, Georgia State about $8.3 million and Kennesaw State is anticipated to see a $5.65 million decrease.