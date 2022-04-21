Clayton County 8th grader looks back at historic school year

11Alive has checked in with Clayton County 8th grader Judah Whaley throughout the school year, and all its ups and downs.

ATLANTA — Throughout the year, 11Alive has followed Clayton County 8th grader Judah Whaley through all the twists and turns of the 2021-2022 school year.

And what a year it’s been.

"It's cool watching myself grow," Whaley said, looking back. "You always have the memories, but it's not always you get it recorded, how you grew during a whole entire year of your life.”

Since August, Whaley’s school shifted from in person to virtual several times.

COVID outbreaks in school shut down his classroom and put a pause on his band practices, clubs, and football season.

“Going in and out of school, in and out of practices because of COVID, it was a lot," he said.

But Whaley made it through the highs and lows; vaccines and quarantines.

Now just a few tests, pep rallies, and the re-instated 8th grade dance separate him from his next big step.

“I’m going to miss the school, of course, but also very ready to go into high school," Whaley added.