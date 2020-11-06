Gwinnett high school investigating how racist photograph got in yearbook

The photograph shows a student posing with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., while holding a notebook with a document that reads "Official N-word Pass."

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County principal said Wednesday that she is investigating how a racist photograph ended up in the 2020 yearbook that was distributed to students this week.

The photograph shows a student posing with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., while holding a notebook with a document that reads "Official N-word Pass."

"This is unacceptable and we are currently investigating to determine who submitted this photo and how our processes did not address this before it went to print," Collins Hill High School principal Kerensa Wing wrote in a letter to parents.

She called the photo "inappropriate and racist" and said that they "will take appropriate action with those involved."

11Alive is blurring the face of the student and not mentioning his name. It is not confirmed that the student pictured submitted the image or if it was done by another student.

Kavanti White, whose daughter Aaliyah Williams was a senior at Collins Hill, said she was shocked when she saw the picture.

"I was in outrage. My daughter was crying," she told 11Alive.

She said she doesn't blame the principal, but the committee and teacher should take responsibility.

"We have enough to deal with in 2020 as it is being African American or black. This is what we open our yearbook to. This is what we're dealing with."

The principal told parents that some of the pages planned for the yearbook were not finished prior to the students moving to digital learning. Because of that, she said, the yearbook company replaced those pages with "senior selfies" that had been submitted.

Although many of the yearbooks were distributed this week, those that were not picked up will be altered to block the message. She said they are working with the yearbook company to print a sticker of a replacement photo that will be mailed to all those who purchased one.

White said that will not erase the image that they've already seen.

Wing concluded the letter by saying this is not what the school stands for.

"I know offensive words and sentiments like the ones included in this photo are hurtful and you have my full apology this has happened. I am disappointed in the students involved, as this is not who we are at Collins Hill High School and does not reflect our values and beliefs."