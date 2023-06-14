Georgia women's college receives nearly $750K grant from NASA to empower more women in STEM

The grant helps graduates find their start in science, technology or mathematics-related careers.

DECATUR, Ga. — One of Georgia's all-women colleges has received a bulky grant from the nation's leader in space exploration.

NASA awarded Agnes Scott College with a nearly $750,000 grant to help encourage women to pursue education and careers in STEM.

The grant helps graduates find their start in science, technology or mathematics-related careers.

The college is just one of seven women’s colleges to be awarded funds as part of a $5 million-dollar initiative across the country.

Srebrenka Robic, a STEM professor at the college, served as a key investigator for the grant. She also helped write the proposal to NASA, according to a news release.

“Agnes Scott’s commitment to professional success development put us in a great position for receiving this award,” said Robic.

The alumni network in STEM cheered the team on and collaborated with the college to lend their help, the college said.

“We received an amazing level of support from our alums, who wrote numerous letters of support, in which they shared stories of success and struggles of being women in STEM careers,” stated Robic.

The school plans on using the grant for the following:

Help increase the number of women in STEM fields

Increase professional development opportunities

Empower women to remain in the STEM industry

Agnes Scott College officials said they want to focus on retention, networking and mentoring over the next three years, the news release added.

“I am looking forward to collaborating with our student and alumni bases to answer some critical questions about the barriers women still face in STEM,” the professor added.