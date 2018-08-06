FAIRBURN, Ga. -- This summer, Laci Strong, only 9 years old, will join other outstanding elementary school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience.

The National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM is being held at Agnes Scott College in Decatur from July 22-27, 2018.

NYLF: Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Laci was nominated by her Talented and Gifted (TAG) teacher, Mrs. Johnson, at Evoline C. West Elementary and later received a letter of acceptance to participate in the program.

Laci has participated in various science and math special projects and activities, on a weekly basis, through Fulton County’s TAG program her school since since first grade.

She recently accepted an opportunity to study zoology and science for two days and one night at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton, Ga., with fellow Fulton TAG students.

Laci ran for vice president of the student council earlier this year.

In addition to her academic achievements, Laci is a competitive swimmer with the Douglas County Stingrays Club in Douglasville, Ga., and a member of USA Swimming. She has been swimming since she was six.

Her goal is to become a veterinarian.

Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with programs designed to help students develop leadership, scholarship and career skills.

