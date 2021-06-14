Sen. Ossoff to speak with school superintendents on American Rescue Plan funding

JONESBORO, Ga. — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff plans to brief metro Atlanta school superintendents Monday on funding he delivered to Georgia's public school district through the American Rescue Plan.
The meeting is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. at Clayton County Public Schools Performing Arts Center on Mt. Zion Pkwy in Jonesboro.
More than $4 billion for Georgia will go to public school districts across the state, a news release noted. They said $1.5 billion will go to schools across the metro Atlanta area specifically.
Here are the school leaders scheduled to be in attendance:
- Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring
- Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Morcease J. Beasley
- Cobb County Schools Legislative Affairs Officer Gretchen Walton
- City Schools of Decatur Superintendent Dr. Maggie Fehrman
- DeKalb County Schools Associate Superintendent of Accountability Oliver Lewis
- Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North
- Fulton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney
- Gwinnett County Public Schools Associate Superintendent Dr. Clay Hunter
- Henry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis
- Newton County Public Schools Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey
- Rockdale County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts
The COVID-19 pandemic impacted education across the nations, as many students and teachers navigated learning in the classroom from home.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced the availability of $15 million in Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Georgia on June 1 to advance student academic achievement by addressing learning recovery and other critical needs of youth brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.