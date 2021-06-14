Sen. Ossoff to speak with school superintendents on American Rescue Plan funding

The meeting is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. at Clayton County Public Schools Performing Arts Center on Mt. Zion Pkwy in Jonesboro.

JONESBORO, Ga. — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff plans to brief metro Atlanta school superintendents Monday on funding he delivered to Georgia's public school district through the American Rescue Plan.

More than $4 billion for Georgia will go to public school districts across the state, a news release noted. They said $1.5 billion will go to schools across the metro Atlanta area specifically.

Here are the school leaders scheduled to be in attendance:

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring

Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Morcease J. Beasley

Cobb County Schools Legislative Affairs Officer Gretchen Walton

City Schools of Decatur Superintendent Dr. Maggie Fehrman

DeKalb County Schools Associate Superintendent of Accountability Oliver Lewis

Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North

Fulton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney

Gwinnett County Public Schools Associate Superintendent Dr. Clay Hunter

Henry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis

Newton County Public Schools Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey

Rockdale County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted education across the nations, as many students and teachers navigated learning in the classroom from home.