Jack Liedtka, a senior at Annville-Cleona, is among the less than 1% of high school students across the U.S. to earn the highest possible score.

ANNVILLE, Pa. — A Lebanon County high school student recently earned the highest possible score on his ACT test.

Jack Liedtka, a senior at Annville-Cleona High School, earned a composite score of 36, the school district announced Wednesday.

Less than 1% of students in the U.S. who take the test receive the top score, the school district said. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2022, only 3,376 out of 1.34 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36. A student's composite score is the average of the four test scores.

The score for ACT’s optional writing test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.

“Earning a top score on the ACT is a remarkable achievement,” said ACT CEO Janet Godwin. “A student’s exceptional score of 36 will provide any college or university with ample evidence of their readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”

The ACT is a curriculum-based achievement exam that measures what students have learned in school.

Students who earn a 36 composite score have likely mastered all of the skills and knowledge they will need to succeed in first-year college courses in the core subject areas.