Atlanta Public Schools to host live, graduation ceremonies next month

The graduations will happen July 20-23 at Lakewood Stadium.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools seniors will finally get their moment in the spotlight.

The school district announced that they will host live, in-person graduation ceremonies for all 14 APS high schools from July 20-23 at Lakewood Stadium.

The ceremonies will take place in the early morning and late afternoon to "shield guests from humid weather conditions," they said.

They said they will practice social distancing and other safety guidelines will be enforced during the events.

Senior year was far from normal for these students as face-to-face classes were halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Proms, athletics and other events, including graduations, were canceled.

Here is a complete schedule of the ceremonies:

Monday, July 20, 2020

Carver Early College and Carver STEAM, 9 a.m.

Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy and Business Engineering Science and Technology (B.E.S.T.) Academy, 6:30 p.m.

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Henry W. Grady High School, 9 a.m.

Frederick Douglass High School, 6:30 p.m.

Booker T. Washington High School, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Benjamin E. Mays High School, 9 a.m.

Alonzo A. Crim Open Campus High School (Phoenix Academy), 6:30 p.m.

South Atlanta High School, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 23, 2020

North Atlanta High School, 9 a.m.

Maynard H. Jackson, 6:30 p.m.

Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School, 8:30 p.m.

Note: Friday, July 24, is reserved as an inclement weather make up day.