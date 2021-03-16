APS to hold in-person graduation ceremonies at Georgia Tech's football stadium

Even though the graduation ceremonies will be held outdoors, masks are required.

ATLANTA — Last year they found creative ways to celebrate graduates. This year they are using partnerships.

Atlanta Public Schools announced that, with the help of their partners at Georgia Tech, the class of 2021 will hold in-person ceremonies at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Even though the graduation ceremonies will be held outdoors, masks are required, hand sanitizer will be readily available and attendees will be urged to follow social distancing protocols, the district said in a statement.

After the coronavirus pandemic forced districts across the country to cancel ceremonies last year, APS held two combined ceremonies for its high schools in November at Lakewood Stadium.

All 12 high schools will have ceremonies at the stadium between May 24-27. They will be held rain or shine, unless there is severe weather.

Below is the schedule.