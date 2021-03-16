APS to hold in-person graduation ceremonies at Georgia Tech's football stadium

ATLANTA — Last year they found creative ways to celebrate graduates. This year they are using partnerships.
Atlanta Public Schools announced that, with the help of their partners at Georgia Tech, the class of 2021 will hold in-person ceremonies at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Even though the graduation ceremonies will be held outdoors, masks are required, hand sanitizer will be readily available and attendees will be urged to follow social distancing protocols, the district said in a statement.
After the coronavirus pandemic forced districts across the country to cancel ceremonies last year, APS held two combined ceremonies for its high schools in November at Lakewood Stadium.
All 12 high schools will have ceremonies at the stadium between May 24-27. They will be held rain or shine, unless there is severe weather.
Below is the schedule.
Monday, May 24, 2021
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Noon.
Benjamin E. Mays High School, 7 PM
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy and Business Engineering Science and Technology Academy, 9 AM
Frederick Douglass High School, Noon
Henry W. Grady High School, 7 PM
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School, 9 AM
South Atlanta High School, Noon
Maynard H. Jackson High School, 7 PM
Thursday, May 27, 2021
Booker T. Washington High School, 9 AM
Carver Science Technology Engineering Arts and Math and Carver Early College Academy, Noon
North Atlanta High School, 7 PM