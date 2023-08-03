Interim superintendent chosen for APS pending board approval, Atlanta Board of Education says

Dr. Danielle Battle has been selected to temporarily succeed Dr. Lisa Herring as she transitions into her new role by the end of August.

ATLANTA — An interim superintendent for Atlanta Public Schools has been selected Thursday pending board approval on Monday, Aug. 7, according to the Atlanta Board of Education (ABOE).

Dr. Danielle Battle has been selected to temporarily succeed Dr. Lisa Herring as she transitions into her new role by the end of August.

“We appreciate Dr. Herring for her leadership, vision and service to APS, especially during an unprecedented time that impacted us all," ABOE Board Chair Eshé Collins said. "We look forward to working closely with her, in this new role, and with Dr. Battle to ensure a seamless transition as we continue our work to advance educational outcomes for our students."

Battle has held a variety of leadership positions within the district over the course of her 19-year career. She served as the principal of Parkside Elementary and Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School, associate superintendent and interim chief of schools and academics, a release from ABOE stated.

As interim superintendent, the release said Battle will continue to support and advance APS' district-wide goals including literacy and post-graduate preparedness.

The Board will vote on the transition with current superintendent Herring on Monday. Herring will then transition from her position early on Aug. 31 and serve as a consultant for APS through Dec. 31.

“I welcome working closely with Dr. Battle over the next few months to capitalize on the growth and gains achieved by our young scholars and to build upon our rich history of educational excellence," Herring said.