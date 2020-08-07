Atlanta Public Schools postponing in-person graduation ceremonies once again

'The District is committed to rescheduling graduations for a later date when the community health picture improves.'

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools had decided to delay its in-person graduation ceremonies once again.

Back in April, the district said it would hold virtual ceremonies at the end of the semester and traditional ones would be held later in the summer. They scheduled them for week of July 20. However, they have decided to postpone them again because COVID-19 cases have risen drastically in the last few weeks.

"In an abundance of caution, APS administrators decided against bringing graduates, their families, and District employees together for large, in-person events at this time," they said in a news release. "However, the District is committed to rescheduling graduations for a later date when the community health picture improves."

As of Wednesday, the state reported 3,420 new cases, bringing the total to 103,890.

The Georgia Department of Public Health's website shows that Fulton remains the county with the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases at 9,358. Gwinnett has the most at 10,237. However, at 319, Fulton County has the highest number of deaths reported.

