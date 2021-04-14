Atlanta Public Schools teachers, staff to get raises

The new budget includes a $2.8 million increase to local revenue and a $8.2 million increase from the state for a year-end 2% salary increase and a retention bonus.

ATLANTA — Teachers and staff with Atlanta Public Schools received some good news this week.

The Atlanta Board of Education unanimously approved key adjustments to the Atlanta Public Schools’ (APS) FY2021 operating budget that includes raises and bonuses for all its employees.

The Board referred to Gov. Brian Kemp's retention bonus of $1,000 that he announced, stating that it did not include all employees. They said they plan to give $500 to all part-time (hourly) staff and permanent substitutes.

The district also moved forward with part of a compensation package originally proposed for next fiscal year, which is a 2% across-the-board increase to all of the pay scales.

“I am thrilled that we are in a position to be able to do this for our employees,” said APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring. “These are a few ways in which this administration and the Atlanta Board of Education want to not just thank our teachers and other staff members for their extraordinary work and dedication, but reward them as well.”