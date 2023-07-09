Atlanta Public Schools launches APSCares platform

The platform provides a clearing house for social services and resources.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools has launched a new platform that promises to provide a one-stop-shop for a vast range of social services and resources.

The school system posted about the launch of APSCares on Thursday morning. The website apscares.findhelp.com allows you to type in a zip code that will direct you to nearby financial assistance services, food pantries, medical care and more.

"Ensuring safety, confidentiality, & free access to support, in order to keep our scholars thriving. APS is committed to the holistic well-being of every scholar & we are proud to introduce #APSCares, a platform that offers a range of resources & support in the Metro-Atlanta area," the district wrote in a social media post.

After putting in your zip code, it will tell you the number of programs available in your area and a toolbar comes up with pulldown menus including:

Basic needs

Housing & shelter

Mental health & wellness

Healthcare

Child & elder care

Financial support

Job services

Education

Community & recreation

Legal

Each of those pulldown menus has further links you can go to. "Basic needs," for instance, includes links to directories for food assistance, helping pay for food, clothing and furniture.