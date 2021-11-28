APS offers health, safety reminders as students, staff head back to class

APS said these health and safety guidelines will help sustain in-person learning throughout the winter and into the spring semester.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools wants to remind students and staff of a few health and safety guidelines, as they head back to the classroom from the Thanksgiving holiday.

Monitor for COVID symptoms

APS wants to remind students, staff and parents to continue daily health screenings via HealthCheck each morning before going to school. Employees should continue to monitor for symptoms via the Kronos system.

APS said students and staff who are experiencing COVID symptoms should always stay at home. If a student tests positive for COVID or has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, parents should continue to use APS' self-report form to let school officials know. APS employees are asked to use the staff self-report form as well.

Travel guidance

APS is encouraging all students, families and employees to review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) latest COVID travel guidance.

If you are returning from holiday travel, the CDC advises you to take the following precautions:

All travelers:

Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, isolate and get tested if you develop COVID symptoms.

Follow all state and local recommendations or requirements after travel.

If you're not fully vaccinated:

Self-quarantine and get tested after travel

Get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after returning from travel.

Check for COVID-19 testing locations near you

Stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days after travel, even if you test negative at 3-5 days.

after travel, even at 3-5 days. If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.