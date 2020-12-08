x
Atlanta Public Schools launches virtual learning resources website

The system's school year begins on Aug. 24.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools has launched a virtual learning resources website to help parents and students transition smoothly to the new school year starting on Aug. 24.

The site can be reached at https://www.atlantapublicschools.us/backtoschool, and offers portals to information about meals, academic resources and more.

APS is among the districts that have announced an all-digital format to at least the start the school year. In APS' case, the district will stay all-digital through the first nine weeks of the school year before they reassess conditions.

"The special site helps connect visitors to District resources and provides information on academics, nutrition, technology, and much more. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to visit www.atlantapublicschools.us/backtoschool to learn more about Day One, and to visit often for new updates," the district said in a release.

The district's all-virtual format will apply to all of its more than 50,000 students spread out across 87 schools.

