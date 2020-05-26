Atlanta Public Schools meal program to resume in scaled-back form next week

Direct meal distribution at eight school sites ended on May 18.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Public Schools food distribution program will resume next week, in a limited three-week extension of the meal service for students that ended on May 18.

Starting Monday, the school system will be providing 60,000 meals over the following three weeks, down from the weekly 160,000 meals they had been providing.

The more limited distribution program will involve the system's food services provider, Southwest Food Excellence (SFE), making five-day meal packs for children that will be delivered to families by partner groups including Horizons, Breakthrough and the Boys and Girls Club.

The regular school year service had involved families going to one of eight meal pickup sites at schools. Families now will have to already be enrolled with one of the three partner groups to receive the meals.

The meal distribution dates will be June 1, 8 and 15.

Meals for English for Speakers of Other Languages families will continue in the Grady and North Atlanta clusters, according to the system, through the group La Amistad.

The system directs families looking for food services to the APS Office of Partnerships and Development at 404-802-2845, the food distribution company GOODR, or the Foodfinder app.