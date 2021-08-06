Atlanta Public Schools announce new bell schedule

The 2021-2022 school bell schedule is as follows.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools will have a new schedule for the 2021-2022 school year, the district announced.

Back in May, the district said high school students would begin class at 7:45 a.m. and elementary students would have an extended class session to address "learning loss."

According to the district's website, the schedule was altered after receiving feedback from sessions regarding the district's three-year recovery plan.

The 2021-2022 school bell schedule is as follows:

Elementary 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. (changed from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. (changed from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) Middle School 9:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. (Changed from 9:05 a.m. -4:05 p.m.)

9:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. (Changed from 9:05 a.m. -4:05 p.m.) High School 8:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. (changed from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m)

According to the district, multiple school agencies played a role in this change including parents of students with disabilities, APS staff, various advisories and task forces, our internal Equity Design Team, school principals, and the broader APS community through our virtual town hall and survey.

The district said the adjusted bell schedule is a "piece" of its overall Academic Recovery Plan. APS still plans to implement a new K-12 screener to recognize and identify students' learning needs, continue to utilize the Summer Academic Recovery Academy, implement an "enrichment block."

Students are set to head back to the classroom on August 5, 2021. The district said it will release more information regarding additional information as the date approaches.