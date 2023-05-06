Atlanta Board of Education announces launch of search for next APS superintendent

The contract of Dr. Lisa Herring, the current superintendent, is not being renewed.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Board of Education has begun a search for Dr. Lisa Herring's successor as Atlanta Public Schools superintendent.

The board issued a release Wednesday saying they initiating the search for a superintendent to start the job in July 2024. Dr. Herring's contract runs through next year and is not being renewed.

The release by the board said a search firm would help them "identify a diverse pool of qualified candidates nationwide and assist the ABOE in developing a superintendent profile."

A firm to aid in the search has not yet been selected. The board's release said a choice was expected by September.

The board said it would work with Herring in the meantime "as she continues to lead the day-to-day operations for the district, advocates for the needs of the students and families and improves student achievement."

Herring was brought on to lead the district back in 2020 after the previous superintendent, Dr. Meria Carstarphen, was not renewed.

A petition requesting Herring's removal circulated and gained over 600 signatures back in February. It claimed that Atlanta schools saw low standardized test scores, underperforming schools, low attendance and a spike in disciplinary incidents.

A subsequent petition emerged after the announcement about her contract last month that sought to support Herring and reverse the decision about non-renewal.

"Despite her exemplary record, Dr. Herring is facing backlash from a group of individuals who prioritize profit over students' safety and well-being," the petition stated. "We stand against this group and urge the district to renew Dr. Herring's contract."