Atlanta Public Schools could soon relax mask rules

The district is planning to roll back mask requirements starting next year.

ATLANTA — Atlanta students may soon be able to ditch their masks.

The school district announced new criteria for its mask mandate Monday.

Under the new guidance, masks would be optional in Atlanta Public Schools starting Feb. 1 if community transmission is within its newly established threshold.

APS said Fulton and DeKalb counties must have "moderate" or "low" levels of transmission for two weeks. District officials have set the new standard in the new year to account for any potential COVID-19 spread during the holidays.