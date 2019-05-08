ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper 21 Savage helped students get the school year started off right, Sunday, while he hosted the fourth annual back to school drive.
The Decatur event featured free haircuts for boys, free hair styling for girls, school uniforms, sneakers and school supplies.
Fans also got to meet the Grammy-nominated rapper as they enjoyed music, activities and food. Organizers said it was all in an effort to help the kids be well-prepared for the school year.
"I think its important for the community, because a lot of families need help, and sometimes without what were able to provide, some kids are not prepared," explained Tolana Gracia.
The drive comes on the heels of the rapper's successful literacy campaign called "21 Savage Bank Account," where he partnered with local non profits to help 150 young people secure jobs this summer.
The rapper, whose real name is She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, has become known for his philanthropic efforts. In addition to the annual back to school event, 21 Savage has donated money to the immigration group who helped him after his high-profile ICE detainment. He also paid for the funeral of a 3-year-old who died after being shot in the backseat of his mother's car.
His fame has not come without negative headlines, however. Earlier this year, the raper was arrested by ICE agents in Atlanta after he was accused of overstaying his visa. Though listed on many sites and bios as an Atlanta native, the rapper is actually a British citizen.
In addition to being in violation of federal immigration law, ICE said 21 Savage was convicted on felony drug charges in 2014 in Atlanta. However, his attorney said there was no drug conviction.
U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson is among those who have petitioned for the rapper's release, talking about his good deeds across metro Atlanta, where he was raised.
He was ultimately granted bond and was released from ICE custody.
