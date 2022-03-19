9 Atlanta teachers celebrated with $500 gift cards, Clorox products

It's part of the Atlanta Hawks ‘Year of the Teacher’ initiative.

ATLANTA — Several Atlanta teachers are getting some much deserved appreciation.

Nine teachers from Atlanta Public Schools are receiving a $500 gift card for school supplies and over $10,000 in Clorox products.

The Atlanta Hawks honored these educators throughout the 2021-22 season for their "exemplary contributions of service throughout an unprecedented school year." It's part of the team's ‘Year of the Teacher’ initiative.

"It’s been an honor to recognize local teachers all season with our partners, the Atlanta Hawks,” said Tad Kittredge, Vice President and General Manager at The Clorox Company. “They are the heroes who give so much, especially in guiding students through the uncertainty of the last two years, and it’s a small way we can show our appreciation and lend support.”

Along with Clorox cleaning supplies for their schools and a gift card for supplies, the teachers will also receive two tickets to a Hawks home game and get in-game recognition as an honorary co-captain, according to a statement from the team.

Here are this season’s honorees for ‘Year of the Teacher’:

Charles Astin – Second Grade Teacher from F.L. Stanton Elementary School

Dorothy Chu – First Grade English Teacher for the Dual Language Immersion Program from Morris Brandon Elementary

Ce’Zane Grant – Second Grade Teacher from KIPP Woodson Park Academy

Christine Mitchell – Science and Math Teacher from Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy

Deserae Obong – Special Education Teacher from Humphries Elementary

George Parker – Fourth and Fifth Grade Special Education Interrelated Teacher from Harper-Archer Elementary School

Dr. Benita Simmons – STEM Specialist from Usher-Collier Elementary School from

Gaynell Troy – Eighth Grade Math and Computer Science Teacher from Herman J. Russell West End Academy

Yesenia Visoso – Dual Language Pre-K Teacher from Garden Hills Elementary