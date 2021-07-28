Atlanta Technical College offers free fall tuition for students who complete the FASFA

Students register for classes by August 6.

ATLANTA — In an effort to bridge the opportunity gap for incoming students, Atlanta Technical College (ATC) announced Wednesday that the college will begin offering free college tuition for the 2021-2022 fall semester.

“Through the generosity of our philanthropic family, we are able to support our students with gap funding to literally ‘bridge the gap’ between finances and opportunity," said ATC President Dr. Victoria Seals. "Along with eligible financial aid and that gap funding, we have resources to allow students to re-engage for the fall semester, essentially eliminating cost as a barrier."

We have opportunities available for students seeking to return to school if they dropped out due to COVID! The Fall Semester is FREE for students who complete the FAFSA! #ATCStrong #ATCAllStars #CareerChanges pic.twitter.com/PMfu2AKM0T — Atlanta Tech College (@AtlTechCollege) July 28, 2021

Students must register for classes by August 6, 2021, and complete the 2021-2022 FAFSA to qualify, according to a press release.

ATC's announcement comes just a few days after Clark Atlanta University announced it would wipe out all student account balances for the Spring 2020, Summer 2020, Fall 2020, Spring 2021, and Summer 2021 semesters under the ARES Act & the Higher Education Relief Fund.