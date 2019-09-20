COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta school district confirmed a substitute teacher is no longer employed after they received word the employee created lists apparently categorizing students as "angels" or "devils."

The substitute, whom the district did not name, was filling in at Awtrey Middle School, according to the Cobb County School District spokesperson.

The district acknowledged the lists, but denied online claims that the lists were also race-based, writing, "Despite what was circulated on social media, the names of black and white students appeared in both columns."

The substitute teacher was fired, and the district condoned the lists, adding in the statement that it "doesn’t tolerate any adult we employ making comments which are disrespectful in any way.”

