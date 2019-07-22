ATLANTA —

The season for students to head back to school has arrived.

11Alive has you covered with the official start dates for the 2019-2020 school year for Metro Atlanta and surrounding counties.

Next week marks the start date for students in Cherokee, City Schools of Decatur, Cobb, Forsyth, Henry, Marietta City Schools, Rockdale, Paulding, and Walton County schools.

Rockdale County Public Schools - July 29th

Cobb County School District - August 1st.

Henry County School District - August 1st

Marietta City Schools - August 1st

Forsyth County schools - August 1st

Cherokee County School District - August 1st

Walton County School District - August 1st

City Schools of Decatur - August 1st

Paulding County School District - August 1st.

The following week, a number of schools are welcoming their students in for a new school year.

Fayette County Public Schools - August 5th

Clayton County Public Schools - August 5th.

Coweta County School System - August 5th

DeKalb County School District - August 5th

Gwinnett County Public Schools - August 5th

Pickens County School District - August 6th

Bartow County School District - August 7th

Douglas County School District - August 7th

Hall County School District - August 7th

Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools are the last in the metro Atlanta area to start classes. Classes for students in these schools start on August 12th.

