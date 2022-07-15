Back to school is just around the corner | Metro Atlanta events to get you ready

Several groups and organizations are holding events in the coming weeks that in some cases offer free supplies.

ATLANTA — The start of the new school year is coming on fast - in some cases around metro Atlanta, it's now only a couple weeks away.

With inflation taking its toll, back to school shopping is an even bigger burden for many families this year, as well.

Fortunately, several groups and organizations are holding events in the coming weeks that in some cases offer free supplies to help give you a lift as you get your student prepared to go back to school.

Here are some of those events going on around the metro over the next few weeks (Have an event? Email news@11alive.com with details):

Hosea Helps Annual Back To School Jamboree

What it is : This is always one of the biggest back to school events around metro Atlanta every year. Hosea Helps will have book bags, school supplies, food boxes, fresh produce, water and more.

: This is always one of the biggest back to school events around metro Atlanta every year. Hosea Helps will have book bags, school supplies, food boxes, fresh produce, water and more. When is it : Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

: Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Where is it: Georgia International Convention Center, 2000 Convention Center Concourse, College Park

East Point Back To School Bookbag Giveaway

What it is : The City of East Point and East Point Police Department will be giving away bookbags with free school supplies, as well as having free smoothies and pizza on hand. Face paint, a bounce house and a photo booth will also be on hand.

: The City of East Point and East Point Police Department will be giving away bookbags with free school supplies, as well as having free smoothies and pizza on hand. Face paint, a bounce house and a photo booth will also be on hand. When is it : Sunday, July 17, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

: Sunday, July 17, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Where is it: Camp Creek Marketplace parking lot near Party City, 3628 Marketplace Blvd., East Point

Clayton County Back To School Bash

What it is : This event is put on by Clayton County Senior Services, Faith Medical Services and the Clayton County Office of Youth Services. It features free school supplies as well as outdoor vendors, food trucks, games, a DJ.

: This event is put on by Clayton County Senior Services, Faith Medical Services and the Clayton County Office of Youth Services. It features free school supplies as well as outdoor vendors, food trucks, games, a DJ. When is it : Saturday, July 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

: Saturday, July 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Where is it: Flint River Community Center, 153 Flint River Road, Riverdale

Clayton County Public Schools Back To School Bash

What it is : No, you're not reading that wrong. There are two "Back to School Bash" events in Clayton County, on different weekends. This one is put on by the school system itself, and features a school supplies giveaway, music, food, games and more. This event requires registration, which you can do here.

: No, you're not reading that wrong. There are two "Back to School Bash" events in Clayton County, on different weekends. This one is put on by the school system itself, and features a school supplies giveaway, music, food, games and more. This event requires registration, which you can do here. When is it : Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

: Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Where is it: Charles Drew High School, 6237 Garden Walk Blvd., Riverdale

Fulton County Sheriff's Office Back To School Bash

What it is : The sheriff's office will be giving away free bookbags and school supplies. Games, food, health assessments, music and more will also be available, and K-9 Dawn from the sheriff's office will be on hand to greet guests.

: The sheriff's office will be giving away free bookbags and school supplies. Games, food, health assessments, music and more will also be available, and K-9 Dawn from the sheriff's office will be on hand to greet guests. When is it : Saturday, July 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

: Saturday, July 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Where is it: Trammell Crow Park, 4980 Cascade Rd. SW, Atlanta

Sandy Springs Back To School Bash