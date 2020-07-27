A back-to-school drive for virtual learning? Atlanta group explains dire need for supplies

And their long-term mission extends far beyond that.

ATLANTA — Many kids across Atlanta are going back to school virtually in August, which can be challenging - especially for those without the right computer equipment and dependable internet.

One back-to-school drive is helping meet those needs.

"We're trying to let them know there's something out here besides selling drugs besides getting into trouble," said Alex Harris, who founded Empowerment Zone Encourage Teens (EZET) in South Atlanta.

Harris is an usher for the Braves and a father of two grown sons. But, for more than 20 years, he's also mentored hundreds of teens in South Atlanta

"Everybody tells somebody, that's how they're finding me,” he said. “A lot of kids call me ‘unc’," said Harris.

He explained how it all came about.

"Because it started here in the Empowerment Zone: Peoplestown, Summerhill, Mechanicsville, Pittsburgh,” he said. “We started meeting at my house; then, the group got so big we started meeting down the street at the library."

The group teaches life skills, accountability, and helps give these teens things to do off the streets. For the past six years, they've also held a back-to-school drive to help the teens get the supplies they need. But, with many going back virtually, the focus of the drive has changed.

"Anything that helps them virtually, the mousepads, the wireless mouse, the jump drives, laptops, of course,” Harris said. “And money raised will help these teens.”

He said help will also go toward getting them internet so the can complete lessons. While this back to school drive lasts one week, Harris hopes people help beyond that.

"Hopefully, it's not gonna stop because school lasts the entire school year," said Harris.

Over the next year, Harris plans to open a youth center in Peoplestown with vocational training, a computer lab for tutoring, recreational rooms, and even lodging for teens in South Atlanta and beyond.

They’re all ways to empower these teens inside the Empowerment Zone.

"I want their mindset to be that I don't need to go out and take nothing,” Harris said. “I have an opportunity to get something and give back to the communities.”

For more information or to donate, visit the group’s website.