Barrow County drops in-person learning option, will go fully digital ahead of start of school year

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Barrow County is the latest school district around metro Atlanta to adopt a digital-only learning plan for the start of the new school year.

The county had planned to go forward with both in-person and virtual learning. They'll now begin the year on Aug. 17 in the all-digital format, the Barrow County School System superintendent says, out of a concern over COVID-19 spread as well as staffing.

“We made a very difficult decision based on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in our county, as well as the concerns over being able to appropriately staff our schools," Barrow Superintendent Dr. Chris McMichael said on the district's website. “If today was the first day of school, we would have been hard-pressed to have sufficient staff available to open our schools.”

According to the school system, more than 90 staff members in the district have had to quarantine during the pre-planning period due to COVID-19 concerns. This despite "every precaution" being taken, including mask requirements.

“It was our sincere desire to welcome students back into schools for in-person learning," McMichael said. "We know that students learn best inside a traditional classroom. We are attempting to make that happen while keeping student and staff safety at the forefront."

The county school system's statement said that more information on "Chromebook requests and distribution, meals and other important information" will be shared on Friday.