Baylor student's tongue gets stuck to metal pole

'I thought it would be hilarious to get my tongue stuck like in the movies,' she said.

WACO, Texas — A Baylor University student thought it would be a good idea to stick her tongue to a metal pole in the midst of all the cold weather taking place in Central Texas.

Predictably, McKailah Ellisor's tongue got stuck to the pole -- just like the hapless victims did in the movies 'A Christmas Story' and 'Dumb and Dumber.'

Her friends got video of McKailah as she struggled with her plight.

She finally got loose, thanks to her friends -- they grabbed McKailah's shoulders and pulled her free.

“I’m a fun spirited girl that wanted to embrace the cold weather. I love living life to the fullest and making memories with my friends. I thought it would be hilarious to get my tongue stuck like in the movies," she said. "We were not prepared for the consequences, but it was a fun experience and definitely worth the laughs.”